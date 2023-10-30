News & Insights

Brazil's Assai posts 34% third-quarter profit drop, beating expectations

October 30, 2023 — 07:36 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian wholesale chain Assai ASAI3.SA reported on Monday a 34.2% decline in third-quarter net profit, but landing above analysts' expectation.

Assai's net profit for the quarter came in at 185 million reais ($36.66 million), while analysts polled by LSEG expected 155.5 million reais.

Net revenue grew 22.9% year-over-year to 17 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 19.9% to 1.21 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0460 reais)

