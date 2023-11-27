News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Assai expects fewer store openings in 2024 to control leverage

November 27, 2023 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian wholesale chain Assai ASAI3.SA expects to open 15 new stores in 2024, down from 27 expected for this year, hoping the slowdown will keep its leverage under control, the company said on Monday.

After a long cycle of expansion, Assai is looking to "keep leverage at more comfortable levels," CEO Belmiro Gomes told journalists after the company's annual event with investors.

"In 2025, we will resume a very strong expansion plan," he added. The chain expects to open around 20 stores by 2025.

Assai has already concluded the conversion of 60 of the 66 Extra hypermarket stores it acquired from GPA PCAR3.SA in 2021 and plans to finish the remainder by early next year, Gomes said.

Now, the company aims to reduce its net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (EBITDA) ratio to 3.5 times by the end of 2024, compared with 4.4 times at the end of September.

Deleveraging should carry on "substantially" into 2025, although there is still no official forecast, said CFO Daniela Sabbag.

Assai also forecast investments of between 1.5 billion reais and 2 billion reais ($408.46 million) for next year, compared with 4.5 billion reais in 2022.

($1 = 4.8964 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.