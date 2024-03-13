Brazil's Assai announces Vitor Faga as new CFO

Adds details and context in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian supermarket chain Assai ASAI3.SA said on Wednesday that its board approved Vitor Faga de Almeida as its new chief financial officer, according to a securities filing.

He will replace Daniela Sabbag, who is leaving the company on Wednesday, Assai said without providing further details.

Faga has previously worked with supermarket group GPA PCAR3.SA and retailer Via VIIA3.SA, while his last job was at Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, where he had led Sam's Club operations in the country, Assai said.

"The company is confident that Vitor's arrival will further strengthen Assai's executive capability, contributing to the continuous growth and consolidation of our leadership in the Brazilian cash and carry market," Assai said.

Sabbag has been Assai's CFO since 2019.

