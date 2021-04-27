Brazil's April sugar output down 35% as fewer mills begin season

Includes ethanol production numbers, comments from Unica, tables

April 27 (Reuters) - Sugar output in April in the world's top producer was 35% below the same period a year earlier as fewer mills have started the crushing season and sugar content lags the previous crop, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

Brazil's center-south sugar output was only 624,000 tonnes in the first half of April versus 971,000 tonnes in a similar period last year. Cane crush was seen at 15.6 million tonnes, 30% less than in 2020, Unica said (See table below).

Ethanol production fell 25% to 731 million liters in the period, but that includes 111 million liters of corn-based fuel.

Unica said that 141 mills in the center-south region were crushing sugar cane in the first half of April versus 180 mills at that time last year, as some companies are waiting longer to start the season to give plants time to grow, since drier-than-normal weather hurt cane development in recent months.

Unica's technical director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues said industrial yields were also not ideal. Total recoverable sugar (TRS) early in April was at 108 kg per tonne of cane, nearly 4% less than a year earlier.

See detailed figures below from Unica's crop report (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTRE-SOUTH - 1ST HALF OF APRIL (ANNUAL COMPARISON)

2020/21

2021/22

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

22.51

15.63

-30.57

SUGAR OUTPUT

0.97

0.62

-35.75

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

0.98

0.73

-25.92

TRS (kg/T)

112

108

-3.62

CANE TO SUGAR

40%

38%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

