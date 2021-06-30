US Markets

Brazil's Anvisa suspends Covaxin shot's emergency use application

Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday it had suspended Covaxin's emergency use application, filed by an intermediary acting on behalf of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech.

Anvisa said the intermediary, Precisa, did not submit, or only partially submitted, mandatory and essential documents for the vaccine. The shot has become highly controversial in Brazil over allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy 20 million doses.

