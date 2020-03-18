Brazil's antitrust watchdog to reevaluate Embraer-Boeing deal - paper

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog will reevaluate the sale of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial division to Boeing Co BA.N, following an appeal by federal prosecutors, local newspaper Valor Econômico reported Wednesday.

Cade, as the watchdog is known, is expected to confirm its green light to the merger on a Thursday session that will be restricted to Cade's councillors and lawyers of parties involved, Valor said.

Cade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On January 27, the regulator approved Boeing's purchase of Embraer SA's commercial aviation division without restrictions. But federal prosecutors had filed an appeal earlier in February asking the antitrust agency to reconsider its decision.

