Brazil's antitrust watchdog rejects Itau Unibanco appeal on card processor case

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade rejected on Wednesday Itau Unibanco Holding SA's ITUB4.SA appeal on a case involving its payments processor Rede for alleged anticompetitive practices.

Cade determined that Itau cannot demand that merchants have checking accounts at the bank as a condition for pre-payment of sales by credit cards.If the bank does not comply with the decision, it is subject to a 250,000 reais ($59,574) fine per day.

Itau said in April it would prepay small and mid-sized merchants in two days after the sales with no interest rates, sharply reducing the usual 30-day periodin Brazil, in an unprecedented market move. As an eligibility condition, Itau demanded merchants to receive all payments in a checking account in the bank.

Cade said in October Itau's move hindered competition in the medium-term.

Earlier this month, however, Itau got an injunction allowing it to continue to advance credit card payments to its clients.

Itau did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

