Brazil's antitrust watchdog okays acquisition of Adtalem by Yduqs

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Yduqs YDUQ3.SA said on Tuesday that local antitrust watchdog Cade has approved the acquisition of Adtalem Global Education Inc's ATGE.N assets in Brazil for 1.92 billion reais ($372.38 million) with no restrictions.

In a securities filing, Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio, noted that some conditions must still be met to conclude the transaction. Adtalem is Brazil's 10th largest private-sector higher education company, with 102,000 enrolled students, which should raise Yduqs' student base to 678,000.

($1 = 5.1560 reais)

Most Popular