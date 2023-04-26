Brazil's antitrust watchdog greenlights UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the UBS Group AGUBSG.S 's acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to a public document from the regulator on Tuesday.

Approval was given without restriction "considering that applicants' joint market share estimates in all horizontally overlapping markets are below 20% and below 30% for vertically integrated markets" in Brazil, CADE said.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by Louise Heavens)

