Brazil's antitrust watchdog greenlights UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

April 26, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the UBS Group AGUBSG.S 's acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG, according to a public document from the regulator on Tuesday.

Approval was given without restriction "considering that applicants' joint market share estimates in all horizontally overlapping markets are below 20% and below 30% for vertically integrated markets" in Brazil, CADE said.

