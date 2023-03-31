Brazil's antitrust watchdog greenlights Suzano deal for Kimberly-Clark's local tissue assets

SAO PAULO, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved the acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's tissue paper operations in the country by pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA, the daily gazette showed on Friday.

Suzano reached a deal with Kimberly-Clark in October, saying at the time that the main asset included was a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan)

