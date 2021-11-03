Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE to vote on sale of Oi mobile ops

Markets

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Councillors at Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE are expected to vote on the sale of the mobile operations of telecom Oi SA OIBR4.SA, and its technical body recommended approval of the deal.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the sale of mobile operations to its three rivals in Brazilian telecom markets Telefonica Brazil SA VIVT3.SA, TIM Participacoes SA TIMP3.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX, should be approved without the need of divestitures.

The companies will have to share access to its networks and spectrum renting to allow potential new operators.

