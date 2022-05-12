Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves sale of Petrobras refinery -report

Adds sale details, background

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has approved the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA Reman refinery to Atem, newspaper O Globo reported on Thursday, saying an official announcement is expected later in the day.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, had announced in August 2021 a deal to sell the refinery, which is located in the northern state of Amazonas, for $189.5 million.

The sale still needed to be approved by CADE, which last month said the transaction was "complex" and would require further analysis. Reman is one of eight refineries the company has put up for sale.

O Globo said the deal was approved by the competition regulator with no restriction.

Petrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.