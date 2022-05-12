Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves sale of Petrobras refinery -report

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE has approved the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA Reman refinery to Atem, newspaper O Globo reported on Thursday, saying an official announcement is expected to happen later in the day.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Chris Reese)

