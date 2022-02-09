Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Oi's mobile ops sale with remedies

Adds more information on regulator's decision, context, shares reaction

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved with remedies the sale of Oi SA OIBR3.SA mobile operations to rivals TIM Participacoes SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX.

Cade's decision came after a 3-3 tie, with the agency president Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo casting the deciding vote to approve the deal.

The regulator also unanimously approved the Brazilian federal prosecutor's request to investigate potential antitrust practices by the companies.

The country's prosecutor's office asked the regulator earlier this week to block the sale due to a "competition violation" and "potential exclusionary practices".

The deal has been under scrutiny since late 2020, when the three companies won the assets in an auction that was then contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom. They submitted a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.12 billion).

Shares in Oi, which has been under bankruptcy protection since 2016, were up almost 3.8% at 1.08 real following the decision, after falling as much as 19% earlier.

Those of Telefonica Brasil, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC and operates under the Vivo brand, were up 2.3% at 50.40 reais. Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI TIM rose 3.5% to 13.92 reais.

Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel had approved the deal late in January but the sale still required a green light from Cade.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Gabriel Araujo; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.