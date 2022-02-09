Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Oi's mobile ops sale with remedies

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved with remedies the sale of Oi SA OIBR3.SA mobile operations to rivals TIM Participacoes SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX.

Cade's decision came after a 3-3 tie, with the agency president Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo gave the casting vote to approve the deal. The regulator also unanimously approved the Brazilian federal prosecutor's request to investigate potential antitrust practices by the companies.

Shares in Oi, which is under bankruptcy protection since 2016, were flat after the ruling, after falling as much as 19% earlier.

