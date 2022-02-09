Markets
Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Oi's mobile ops sale with remedies

Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday approved with remedies the sale of Oi SA mobile operations to rivals TIM Participacoes SA, Telefonica Brasil SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil.

Cade's decision came after a 3-3 tie, with the agency president Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo gave the casting vote to approve the deal. The regulator also unanimously approved the Brazilian federal prosecutor's request to investigate potential antitrust practices by the companies.

Shares in Oi, which is under bankruptcy protection since 2016, were flat after the ruling, after falling as much as 19% earlier.

