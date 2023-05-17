News & Insights

Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves L'Oreal deal to buy Aesop

May 17, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade on Wednesday recommended the approval of the sale of Natura & Co's NTCO3.SA Aesop brand to French cosmetics company L'Oreal OREP.PA, according to the country's daily gazette.

Last month, L'Oreal agreed to buy Australian luxury brand Aesop from Natura for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Under the regulator's rules, the approval is considered definitive within 15 calendar days of its publication, if no appeals are filed.

