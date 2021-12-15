Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Localiza-Unidas tie-up

Adds details, share reaction, quotes

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE approved on Wednesday the tie-up between car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA and Unidas LCAM3.SA, but said the companies must divest assets to avoid overly dominating the market.

Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas - are respectively the first and second largest car rental companies in Brazil. Rivals such as Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA have criticised the deal.

CADE's court approved the tie-up in a 3-2 vote. Both companies extended gains on the outcome that ended uncertainty that had made the market wary.

Localiza and Unidas said in a joint statement the tie-up was approved with "some structural and behavioral restrictions," and the decision requires the companies to divest assets.

The deal will only close when CADE approves the buyer of the assets which will be put up for sale.

"Both companies inform that they are in negotiation with parties interested in the remedies and that they will continue operating independently until the closing," they said.

Unidas shares were up 4.86% at 26.73 reais in mid-afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, while those of Localiza rose about 4% to 59.83 reais. Both were among the top gainers on the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, which was down 0.4%.

