Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Localiza-Unidas tie-up

Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE approved on Wednesday the tie-up between car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA and Unidas, but required competition measures to avoid concentration.

Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas - are respectively the first and second largest car rental companies in Brazil. The deal has been criticized by rivals such as Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

