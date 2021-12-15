Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Localiza-Unidas tie-up

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE approved on Wednesday the tie-up between car rental companies Localiza Rent a Car SA RENT3.SA and Unidas LCAM3.SA, but required competition measures to avoid concentration.

Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas - are respectively the first and second largest car rental companies in Brazil. The deal has been criticized by rivals such as Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

