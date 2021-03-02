Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves ethanol co Biosev acquisition by Raizen

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of ethanol producer Biosev SA BSEV3.SA by Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L.

The cash and stock deal was approved with no restrictions, according to the decision published on Tuesday in Brazil's official gazette.

($1 = 5.6655 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, editing by Louise Heavens)

