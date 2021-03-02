Markets

Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves ethanol co Biosev acquisition by Raizen

Contributor
Luciano Costa Reuters
Published

Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of ethanol producer Biosev SA by Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of ethanol producer Biosev SA BSEV3.SA by Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan SA CSAN3.SA and Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.L.

The cash and stock deal was approved with no restrictions, according to the decision published on Tuesday in Brazil's official gazette.

($1 = 5.6655 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters