Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Carrefour's Grupo BIG acquisition with restrictions

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved with restrictions the acquisition of food retailer Grupo BIG by Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, the local unit of French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA.

Such restrictions had already been agreed between the companies and CADE as the antitrust regulator's general superintendence recommended it to approve the transaction, but only if some cash and carry stores were sold.

The deal, which valued Grupo BIG at about $1.3 billion, was first announced in March 2021 but still required CADE's green light, which came in a unanimous vote.

Shares in Carrefour Brasil, which is the country's largest retailer, were down 1.3% at 19.58 reais in morning trading, underperforming the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which fell 0.2%.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Marguerita Choy)

