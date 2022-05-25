Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Carrefour's Grupo BIG acquisition with restrictions

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved with restrictions the acquisition of food retailer Grupo BIG by Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, the local unit of French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA.

The deal, which valued Grupo BIG at about $1.3 billion, was first announced in March 2021 but still required CADE's green light, which came in a unanimous vote.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

