Markets
CARR

Brazil's antitrust watchdog approves Carrefour's Grupo BIG acquisition with restrictions

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved with restrictions the acquisition of food retailer Grupo BIG by Carrefour Brasil, the local unit of French supermarket chain Carrefour.

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved with restrictions the acquisition of food retailer Grupo BIG by Carrefour Brasil CRFB3.SA, the local unit of French supermarket chain Carrefour CARR.PA.

The deal, which valued Grupo BIG at about $1.3 billion, was first announced in March 2021 but still required CADE's green light, which came in a unanimous vote.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular