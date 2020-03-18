Brazil's antitrust watchdog again approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Updates with decision

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday dismissed allegations against a proposed takeover by Boeing Co BA.N of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial plane division, maintaining its approval of the deal.

Cade, as the watchdog is known, was already expected to confirm the merger.

On Jan. 27, the regulator approved Boeing's purchase of Embraer's commercial aviation division without restrictions. But federal prosecutors filed an appeal in February asking the antitrust agency to reconsider its decision.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.