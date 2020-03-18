US Markets

Brazil's antitrust watchdog again approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday dismissed allegations against a proposed takeover by Boeing Co of Embraer SA's commercial plane division, maintaining its approval of the deal.

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday dismissed allegations against a proposed takeover by Boeing Co BA.N of Embraer SA's EMBR3.SA commercial plane division, maintaining its approval of the deal.

Cade, as the watchdog is known, was already expected to confirm the merger.

On Jan. 27, the regulator approved Boeing's purchase of Embraer's commercial aviation division without restrictions. But federal prosecutors filed an appeal in February asking the antitrust agency to reconsider its decision.

