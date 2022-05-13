US Markets

Brazil's antitrust regulator approves sale of Petrobras refinery

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said on Friday that the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions.

Reuters had reported the regulator's approval of the deal on Thursday, citing sources.

