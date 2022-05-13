Brazil's antitrust regulator approves sale of Petrobras refinery

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE said on Friday that the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras' PETR4.SA Reman refinery to fuel distributor Atem was approved with no restrictions.

Reuters had reported the regulator's approval of the deal on Thursday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

