Brazil's antitrust regulator approves Pague Menos' deal to buy rival

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's antitrust regulatoron Wednesday said thatPague Menos' PGMN3.SAacquisition of rival drugstore chain Extrafarmahad been approved with restrictions.

The deal, valued at 700 million reais ($135.95 million), was first announced in May 2021.

The restrictions include the sale of Extrafarma stores in eight of Pague Menos' 17 key markets, said the regulator, CADE.

"(The deal) only makes sense if these stores are sold to regional or national chains, or a group of drugstores," said CADE board member Gustavo Augusto Freitas de Lima. He said local chain Bruno Farma was among those involved in talks.

Shares of Pague Menos were up 2.6% at 4.79 reais each in afternoon trading, while the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.3%.

($1 = 5.1488 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo, editing by Deepa Babington)

