Brazil's antitrust body CADE postpones deadline for Petrobras asset sales -statement

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazil's antitrust authority CADE has postponed deadlines for divestitures by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, including its refineries, natural gas pipelines and its stakes in natural gas distribution companies.

Refineries Isaac Sabba , REFAP and Lubnor may be sold by July 31st. The sale of RNEST, SIX and REGAP needs to be concluded by Oct. 30 and REPAR needs to be sold by Dec. 31.

Brazil's antitrust watchdog also allowed Petrobras to sell its stakes in natural gas distribution companies by June and to finish the divestiture of the residual stake in gas pipeline company NTS by April.

