Brazil's annual bank lending growth slows to single digits in June

Adds details, context in paragraphs 3-X

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans annual growth in Brazil decelerated in June as the country grappled with the impact of a robust monetary tightening, returning to single digits, showed central bank data on Thursday.

Credit stock in Brazil's financial system rose by 0.1% in June from the previous month, amounting to 5.4 trillion reais ($1.1 trillion). Over the 12-month period, the growth rate was 8.9%, down from 10.6% in May.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September to control inflationary pressures. However, it has signaled the possibility of starting monetary easing in its next policy decision next week.

In response to the tight financial conditions, policymakers estimated in June that outstanding loans would expand by 7.7% this year, a significant slowdown compared to the 14.0% growth in 2022.

According to central bank data, a broad measure of default rates for non-earmarked credit, encompassing individuals and businesses, remained at 4.9% in June.

Meanwhile, lending spreads reached 33.1 percentage points, slightly below 33.3 in May.

($1 = 4.7375 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.