US Markets

Brazil's Anima to sell stake in medical education unit for $179 mln

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding SA has reached an agreement to sell 25% of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to health-focused investment fund DNA Capital for 1 billion reais ($179 million), it said in a Monday securities filing.

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA has reached an agreement to sell 25% of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to health-focused investment fund DNA Capital for 1 billion reais ($179 million), it said in a Monday securities filing.

Inspirali, according to Anima, is the second largest medical education company in Brazil, with close to 10,000 students spread across the country. The unit reported a net revenue of 436.6 million reais in the first nine months of 2021, Anima said.

DNA Capital has investments in more than 20 firms, including DASA DASA3.SA, a major medical diagnostics company in Brazil.

The deal will need approval from Brazil's competition watchdog, Cade, Anima said.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular