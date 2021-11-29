Brazil's Anima to sell stake in medical education unit for $179 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian education holding company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA has reached an agreement to sell 25% of its medical education subsidiary Inspirali to health-focused investment fund DNA Capital for 1 billion reais ($179 million), it said in a Monday securities filing.

Inspirali, according to Anima, is the second largest medical education company in Brazil, with close to 10,000 students spread across the country. The unit reported a net revenue of 436.6 million reais in the first nine months of 2021, Anima said.

DNA Capital has investments in more than 20 firms, including DASA DASA3.SA, a major medical diagnostics company in Brazil.

The deal will need approval from Brazil's competition watchdog, Cade, Anima said.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.