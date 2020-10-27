Brazil's Anima says it placed top bid for competitor Laureate

Adds details on deal structure, context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA has presented the top offer for assets being sold by competitor Grupo Laureate LAUR.O, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday, confirming news divulged by Laureate on Monday.

Anima said the offer for Laureate's Brazilian operations implies an enterprise value of 4.423 billion reais ($786 million). It said it had signed a deal with Fallaron to simultaneously resell a unit of Laureate's operations known as FMU to the U.S. hedge fund.

In terms of financing, Anima said it has 793 million reais in available cash and access to 3.3 billion reais of bank financing, while the proceeds from the sale to Fallaron would also help the company swallow the acquisition.

Last month, competitor Ser Educacional SA SEER3.SA announced a deal to acquire Laureate's operations in Brazil, valuing the assets at 3.8 billion reais.

Laureate has since announced it would terminate the Ser deal, while Ser has filed an injunction to keep the deal valid and has threatened arbitration.

($1 = 5.62 reais)

