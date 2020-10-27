Brazil's Anima says it placed top bid for competitor Laureate

US Markets
Brazilian education company Anima Holding SA has presented the top offer for assets being sold by competitor Grupo Laureate, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday, confirming news divulged by Laureate on Monday.

Anima said the offer for Laureate's Brazilian operations implies an enterprise value of 4.423 billion reais ($786 million).

($1 = 5.62 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1452))

