Brazil's Anima says it placed top bid for competitor Laureate

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA has presented the top offer for assets being sold by competitor Grupo Laureate LAUR.O, it said in a securities filing on Tuesday, confirming news divulged by Laureate on Monday.

Anima said the offer for Laureate's Brazilian operations implies an enterprise value of 4.423 billion reais ($786 million).

($1 = 5.62 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1452))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.