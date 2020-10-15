Brazil's Anima joins bid race for education services provider Laureate

BRASILIA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Anima Holdings SA ANIM3.SA said it has bid for Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O, according to a securities filing, competing with another Brazilian firm - Ser Educacional SEER3.SA - for the U.S.-based company.

Laureate had not informed it of which company had made the better offer, Anima said in the filing, made late on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Ser said that Laureate had received a rival bid, without identifying the bidder. Ser said it was evaluating whether to exercise its right to match the rival offer.

Ser's original offer would give Laureate 3.862 billion reais ($695 million) in cash and nearly 101 million Ser shares.

Laureate operates 11 higher education institutions in Brazil, collectively enrolling more than 267,000 students in technical, undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by John Stonestreet)

