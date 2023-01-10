Brazil's Anec says corn exports to China already exceeded 1 mln tonnes in January

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian trade group representing grain exporters, said on Tuesday the country has booked shipments of more than 1 million tonnes of corn to China in January, putting Brazil on course to export a record overall volume of that commodity in the current month.

Earlier in the day, Anec revised its Brazilian corn exports estimate for January to 5.024 million tonnes, up from 4.326 million tonnes forecast in the previous week.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese Writing by Ana Mano)

