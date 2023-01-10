Commodities

Brazil's Anec says corn exports to China already exceeded 1 mln tonnes in January

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

January 10, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Nayara Figueiredo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Anec, a Brazilian trade group representing grain exporters, said on Tuesday the country has booked shipments of more than 1 million tonnes of corn to China in January, putting Brazil on course to export a record overall volume of that commodity in the current month.

Earlier in the day, Anec revised its Brazilian corn exports estimate for January to 5.024 million tonnes, up from 4.326 million tonnes forecast in the previous week.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.