Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez, IG4 cancel deal for stake in infrastructure company CCR

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA said in a securities filing on Monday its shareholder Andrade Gutierrez has cancelled a deal to sell its stake in the company to asset manager IG4 Capital.

The company said certain preconditions for the deal were not met, including the reporfiling of banking and changes to CCR's shareholder agreement.

IG4 announced in August an agreement to buy a 14.86% stake in CCR SA for up to 5 billion reais ($887 million). Among the investors in IG4 Transport fund is Australian asset manager Macquarie MQG.AX.

At the time, IG4 said the deal would be conditioned to a new shareholders agreement replacing Andrade Gutierrez with IG4. The other members of the agreement are conglomerates Soares Penido and Mover Participacoes SA, formerly known as Camargo Correa.

($1 = 5.6372 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

