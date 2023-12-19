News & Insights

Brazil's Americanas wins creditor approval for restructuring plan

December 19, 2023 — 06:59 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA approved a broad restructuring plan on Tuesday, which features a $2.5 billion capital injection by the trio of billionaires who founded 3G Capital.

Americanas, a nearly century-old company backed by the 3G trio, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after uncovering $4 billion of accounting inconsistencies.

The approval marks a key step for Americanas, but it still needs to be ratified by a Brazilian judge.

Court approval for the plan will kick-off a two-year period for the firm to implement the plan, which includes a capital injection of 12 billion reais ($2.5 billion) from the 3G trio, as well as a 12 billion-real debt-for-equity swap.

About 90% of creditors approved the deal after a more than six-hour online meeting.

Creditors including former workers and small companies did not vote on the plan, however, as it did not alter their payment conditions, according to the bankruptcy's trustee.

