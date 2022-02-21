US Markets

Brazil's Americanas websites taken down after cyberattack detected

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian retailer Americanas SA had to take down part of the servers that support its e-commerce platform after noticing risks of "unauthorized access" over the weekend, it said in a securities filing.

Americanas said the servers were initially hit in the early hours of Saturday. It managed to restore access to its websites in the afternoon, but then had to take them down again on Sunday following another case of unauthorized access.

"The company is working with technical resources and experts to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize its e-commerce environment as quickly as possible," Americanas said, adding its physical stores were unaffected.

Americanas-owned websites Americanas.com.br and Submarino were still offline early on Monday.

