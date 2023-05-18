News & Insights

Brazil's Americanas to seek bidders for fruit and vegetable unit

May 18, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Thursday it will start next week to seek potential bidders for the acquisition of its Hortifruti Natural da Terra business unit.

In a securities filing, Americanas said it has hired Citigroup Global Markets Brazil as financial advisor for conducting the process to sell the unit which markets fruits and vegetables.

