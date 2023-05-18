Brazil's Americanas to seek bidders for fruit and vegetable unit

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Thursday it will start next week to seek potential bidders for the acquisition of its Hortifruti Natural da Terra business unit.

In a securities filing, Americanas said it has hired Citigroup Global Markets Brazil as financial advisor for conducting the process to sell the unit which markets fruits and vegetables.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

