Brazil's Americanas taps Santander's Rial as next CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA on Friday chose longtime banking executive Sergio Rial to be its next chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Rial, already the chairman of the boards of both lender Santander Brasil SANB11.SA and fuel distributor Vibra Energia VBBR3.SA, is set to take the helm at Americanas on the first day of 2023.

He will replace Miguel Gutierrez, who had been leading the company for more than 20 years.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.