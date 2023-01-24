US Markets

Brazil's Americanas surprised by fuel retailer Vibra's decision to end tie-up

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 24, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

Adds context

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA on Tuesday said it was surprised by the decision of fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA to terminate their convenience stores partnership.

Americanas, in bankruptcy protection since last week, said in a securities filing that it is considering the terms of Vibra's decision with legal advisers.

Vibra said in a securities filing on Monday that it had notified Americanas of its decision to end the partnership that operates convenience stores at the company's gas stations.

Americanas won the deal to operate the convenience stores in August 2019, beating other competitors such as International Meal Co Alimentacao SA MEAL3.SA and Mexican convenience store chain Oxxo, controlled by Femsa SAB de CV FEMSAUBD.MX. At the time, Americanas committed to invest around 300 million reais ($58 million) in the joint venture.

($1 = 5.1787 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.