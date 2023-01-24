Brazil's Americanas surprised by fuel retailer Vibra's decision to end tie-up

Adds context

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA on Tuesday said it was surprised by the decision of fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA to terminate their convenience stores partnership.

Americanas, in bankruptcy protection since last week, said in a securities filing that it is considering the terms of Vibra's decision with legal advisers.

Vibra said in a securities filing on Monday that it had notified Americanas of its decision to end the partnership that operates convenience stores at the company's gas stations.

Americanas won the deal to operate the convenience stores in August 2019, beating other competitors such as International Meal Co Alimentacao SA MEAL3.SA and Mexican convenience store chain Oxxo, controlled by Femsa SAB de CV FEMSAUBD.MX. At the time, Americanas committed to invest around 300 million reais ($58 million) in the joint venture.

