Brazil's Americanas shares plunge pre-market on 'accounting inconsistencies'

Updates with market reaction, former CEO quotes in conference call

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA fell as much as 75% in a pre-market auction on Thursday after its chief executive officer resigned citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion).

Outgoing CEO Sergio Rial, who replaced Miguel Gutierrez less than two weeks ago, said in a conference call with investors he had "clearly found some very important distortions" and signals of a lack of transparency from the previous management.

Rial attributed the inconsistencies to differences in accounting for the financial cost of bank loans and debt with suppliers. Several analystssaid they were putting their recommendations on the firm under review.

Chief Financial Officer Andre Covre, who had just joined Americanas as well, also left the firm long controlled by three Brazilian billionaires who founded 3G Capital.

Refinitiv data showed the theoretical price of Americanas shares at 3 reais each in a pre-market auction on Thursday, down from 12 reais at Wednesday's close.

Americanas' shares will remain in auction until noon local time (1500 GMT), according to the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Earlier in the day, XP Investimentos, Bradesco BBI, Banco Safra and Itau BBA all placed Americanas under review following the news, while analysts at Morgan Stanley moved it to "Not-Rated" from "Overweight," saying that an expected operating turnaround had become clouded.

Americanas in a securities filing late on Wednesday said it estimated that the cash impact of the inconsistencies was not material, although internal inquiries and work by independent auditors would be needed to determine the impact of them on its financial statements.

"We are placing our coverage of Americanas under review given the lack of visibility on what actually happened and the actual impacts to be seen on the company's financial statements," analysts at XP Investimentos said.

They added that Rial's departure could be seen as a warning of further risks ahead, also mentioning potential lawsuits in the United States as Americanas has American Depositary Receipts trading in the country.

Analysts at Santander and JPMorgan, who rated Americanas "Neutral" and "Underweight" respectively, also forecast a major negative reaction to the news.

"In sum, we see the company's cash flow situation, which was the reason why we recently downgraded the stock to UW, as much more delicate than anticipated," JPMorgan said.

($1 = 5.1600 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier, Gabriel Araujo, Tatiana Bautzer and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Mark Porter and Conor Humphries)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.