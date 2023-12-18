Brazil's Americanas secures support to get restructuring plan approved

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Monday it has secured enough support to get its restructuring plan approved by a creditors' assembly scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Americanas, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after uncovering $4 billion worth of accounting inconsistencies, said in a securities filing that creditors holding some 57% of its debt have now agreed to support the restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

