News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Americanas secures support to get restructuring plan approved

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

December 18, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Monday it has secured enough support to get its restructuring plan approved by a creditors' assembly scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Americanas, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after uncovering $4 billion worth of accounting inconsistencies, said in a securities filing that creditors holding some 57% of its debt have now agreed to support the restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.