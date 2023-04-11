Brazil's Americanas says agreed with some creditors to pause legal disputes

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with some of its creditors to temporarily suspend ongoing legal disputes to focus on talks about its reorganization plan.

In a securities filing, the firm said that "the negotiations will culminate in a plan that has the support of the largest possible share of Americanas' creditors".

The company did not say which creditors it had agreed with or how long the legal hiatus will last.

Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco later confirmed to Reuters that it is one of the creditors.

Americanas, which entered bankruptcy protection earlier this year after uncovering roughly $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies", added that it "remains committed to maintaining constructive negotiations with its creditors in search of a sustainable solution."

Last week, the retailer's largest shareholders, the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, have signaled the possibility of injecting 12 billion reais ($2.40 billion) into the company as it looks for a deal to settle its debts.

