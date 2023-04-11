US Markets

Brazil's Americanas says agreed with some creditors to pause legal disputes

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 11, 2023 — 06:52 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with some of its creditors to temporarily suspend ongoing legal disputes to focus on talks about its reorganization plan.

In a securities filing, the firm said that "the negotiations will culminate in a plan that has the support of the largest possible share of Americanas' creditors".

The company did not say which creditors it had agreed with.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.