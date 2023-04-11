Brazil's Americanas says agreed with some creditors to pause legal disputes

SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with some of its creditors to temporarily suspend ongoing legal disputes to focus on talks about its reorganization plan.

In a securities filing, the firm said that "the negotiations will culminate in a plan that has the support of the largest possible share of Americanas' creditors".

The company did not say which creditors it had agreed with.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.