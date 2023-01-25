US Markets

Brazil's Americanas reports 7,720 creditors, $8 bln in debt

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 25, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA reported on Wednesday a list of 7,720 creditors with debt totaling 41.2 billion reais ($8.02 billion) within its restructuring process, a Rio de Janeiro court said.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last week after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting.

($1 = 5.1392 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters
