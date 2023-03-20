US Markets

Brazil's Americanas presents reorganization plan to court -media report

March 20, 2023 — 06:55 pm EDT

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA has presented to court its reorganization plan, a local newspaper said on Monday, which could mark the first step to its recovery after unveiling accounting inconsistencies worth over 20 billion reais.

The company has presented the first draft of its judicial recovery plan to a court in Rio de Janeiro state, o Globo newspaper said.

Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January after disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion).

The company said in early March it has offered a capital injection to its creditors of 10 billion reais ($1.93 billion) which would come from top shareholders.

According to O Globo, the retailer will offer the 10 billion real injection, plus the selling proposal of Hortifruti/Natural da Terra and other assets.

The company said it has no information regarding delivery of the plan.

