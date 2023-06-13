Brazil's Americanas hits out at former execs for 'fraud' leading to bankruptcy

(Adds details, context)

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas on Tuesday criticised former executives, saying legal advisors found they had "fraudulently altered" financial statements in order to hide the firm's real situation.

Americanas, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January after uncovering an accounting scandal of around $4 billion, named ex-chief executive Miguel Gutierrez and half a dozen other former office holders as taking part on what it called "fraud".

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Gutierrez, the other former executives named by Americanas or their lawyers.

The report presented by the advisors was based on documents provided by an independent committee and identified irregularities in cooperative advertising budget agreements, the company said in a securities filing.

It also found that the firm entered into a series of financing deals without "proper corporate approvals," added Americanas, which is backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital.

"The improper accounting of these financing operations in Americanas' financial statements did not allow the correct determination of the company's indebtedness level over time," the retailer said.

It said accounting adjustments would be reflected in financial statements to be restated as soon as auditing work is concluded but said the effects were still being ascertained.

"The management expects the impact on the most recent results to be significant," Americanas said, adding it would evaluate measures for it to be reimbursed for the damages.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Angus MacSwan) ((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;)) Keywords: AMERICANAS REORGANIZATION/ (UPDATE 1)

