Brazil's Americanas gets nod for DIP financing of up to $378 million

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

February 09, 2023 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Thursday a Rio de Janeiro court approved a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to 2 billion reais ($378 million) through debentures with a maturity of 24 months.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion).

The financing through debentures - a type of debt instrument - will be unsecured, the company said in a securities filing.

Several financial sector executives have described the case as "fraud". Americanas, which owes a variety of creditors around $8 billion according to a court finding, has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Americanas said its reference shareholders - Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, the founders of 3G Capital - would pay up to the entire first tranche of DIP financing, worth one billion reais ($189 million).

Americanas had requested the financing late January, as it sought to maintain the "normal course of its business and reinforce its liquidity."

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

