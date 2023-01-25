US Markets

Brazil's Americanas files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 25, 2023 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the United States, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The firm had already entered into bankruptcy protection in Brazil, after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.