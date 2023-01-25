Brazil's Americanas files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in U.S.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the United States, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The firm had already entered into bankruptcy protection in Brazil, after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

