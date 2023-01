SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA filed for bankruptcy protection, according to a CNN Brasil report on Thursday.

According to the report, the retailer has declared to the court debts of 43 billion reais ($8.23 billion).

($1 = 5.2251 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini;)

