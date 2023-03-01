US Markets

Brazil's Americanas execs omitted info to audit committee, local media reports

March 01, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by Flavia Marreiro for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - The management of troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA denied the existence of the financial operations that led to an accounting scandal early this year, a report by local newspaper O Globo showed on Wednesday, citing internal investigation documents.

The documents, according to the report, show that the audit committee asked executives on at least four occasions about the operations that generated the accounting deficit in the company, but each time the executives said the operations simply "did not exist."

Americanas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, which counts the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital as reference shareholders, entered bankruptcy protection earlier this year after uncovering roughly $4 billion in "accounting inconsistencies."

In early February, the company's board decided to remove three directors and three executives amid investigations over it, following a court order for the seizure of corporate emails of managers and board members from the company sent and received over the last 10 years, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The order cited its belief that "directors, board members, shareholders and auditors allowed a giant accounting fraud to happen."

The 93-year-old company, with stores all over Brazil and a major e-commerce unit, said in a securities filing in January that it would restructure debts of about 43 billion reais.

(Reporting by Flavia Marreiro; Writing by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.