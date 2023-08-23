Brazil's Americanas ends joint venture with fuel distributor Vibra

Adds more details on termination, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas AMER3.SA said on Wednesday it has terminated a partnership on convenience stores with fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA.

Vibra had already warned that it would seek to end the tie-up, called Vem Conveniencia SA, after Americanas sought bankruptcy protection in January amid an accounting scandal.

Americanas said in a securities filing that under the termination agreement, it will receive 192 million reais ($40 million)from Vibra,who will keep the Vem brand and its convenience stores.

In a separate filing, Vibra said it "expects to continue the growth it has already seen and further develop its convenience business."

($1 = 4.8574 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland and Brendan O'Boyle)

