Brazil's Americanas considering filing for bankruptcy

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

January 19, 2023 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Thursday it is considering filing for bankruptcy after uncovering nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies.

Americanas said in a securities filing that the current cash position available for the company stands at 800 million reais ($154.25 million) after a court decision allowed a lender to withhold money from the firm.

($1 = 5.1863 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

