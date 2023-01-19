Brazil's Americanas considering filing for bankruptcy

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA said on Thursday it is considering filing for bankruptcy after uncovering nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies.

Americanas said in a securities filing that the current cash position available for the company stands at 800 million reais ($154.25 million) after a court decision allowed a lender to withhold money from the firm.

($1 = 5.1863 reais)

